Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

US to buy 200M more doses of Pfizer vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The federal government is buying 200 million more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to prepare for future needs, such as boosters and shots for kids under 12.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration wants to have “maximum flexibility” to address changing conditions, and it’s “going to prepare for every contingency.”

The additional doses will be delivered between this fall and spring of next year.

It’s unclear whether booster shots will be needed for fully vaccinated people, but breakthrough infections attributed to the rapidly spreading delta variant have sparked a discussion. Most new coronavirus cases in vaccinated people have been mild or asymptomatic.

Likewise, it is still unclear if coronavirus vaccines will be approved for younger children.

__

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP poll: Most unvaccinated unlikely to get shots

— European agency clears Moderna vaccine for children 12-17

— Tokyo Olympics are arriving at last, after a yearlong delay

— In Canada and Zimbabwe, paths to vaccination diverge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical system developing east of Florida
Tropical disturbance to bring more storms to Florida
Sharks are being found in canals in Longboat Key.
Longboat Key residents finding sharks in canal behind their homes
Ronnie Oneal sentenced to life with no parole
Life in prison is sentence for Florida man in double killing
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Pedestrian killed after vehicle crash on U.S. 41 in Bradenton
Artificial reefs installed under the dock of Nokomis waterfront restaurant in battle against red tide

Latest News

FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the...
Pelosi appoints 2nd Republican to Jan. 6 committee
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus
Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women's...
Sarasota’s Emma Weyant wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
6:00am News
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Sunday July 25, 2021
Prosecutors say Andrew Taake, of Texas, used the online dating app Bumble while at the U.S....
Dating app match turns in Jan. 6 rioter accused of whipping police