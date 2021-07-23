Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
‘We’re all in this together’: QBs Milton, Travis reflect on Bowden’s legacy with FSU

Florida State's logo dons a wall in Charlotte during ACC Kickoff.
Florida State's logo dons a wall in Charlotte during ACC Kickoff.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTV) - Emotions were high Thursday among the Florida state contingent at ACC Kickoff when discussing Bobby Bowden’s fight with pancreatic cancer.

It’s worth remembering today’s Seminoles were just kids when Bowden’s 34-year reign ended.

Quarterback McKenzie Milton grew up almost a world away in Hawaii, but still knows the impact Bowden has had on the game.

“I haven’t had the pleasure to meet him, but everything I’ve heard about him as a man, he embodies what Florida State is all about so our thoughts and prayers go out to him,” Milton told a scrum of reporters Thursday. “A tough day for the ‘Nole family yesterday, but we’re all in this together.”

Florida native Jordan Travis has spent many Saturdays in the Brick House that Bobby Built and knows first hand what Bowden means not only to the Tribe but the community.

“Coach is a legend and he’s done everything for Florida State, but coming to the games, I used to come every single weekend, every home game I was ready to go, pumped up,” he recalled. “Florida State was great and we’re going to get back there.”

