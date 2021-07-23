Tropical disturbance to bring more storms to Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is now calling a disturbance off of Florida’s east coast Invest 90L. The chances of it developing into a tropical cyclone is now up to 40%. It is over some warm water and conditions are becoming somewhat favorable for development.

Chances going higher (wwsb)

It is expected to mill around off of the East coast of Florida on Saturday and then either make a break toward the NE away from Florida or to the SW across Florida on Sunday and Monday.

It will bring a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms over the Sunshine state over the weekend through Monday.

The forecast for Saturday is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 60% chance for mainly scattered storms some of which could bring some heavy rain at times for some but not for all.

The high on Saturday will be around 90 with a feels like temperature near 100. Not as bad as the 105 to 108 we have seen lately.

Sunday look for partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for scattered storms throughout the day. The high on Sunday near 90.

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms scattered about with a high of 90 which is the average for this time of year.

Our rain chances will be staying high through the work week with mainly afternoon and evening storms with highs around 90.

For boaters look for winds out of the NE at 10 knots and seas 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the waters. There will be a few scattered storms at times.

