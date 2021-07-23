Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sheriff investigates triple slaying in western Wisconsin; bodies found at quarry entrance

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July 23, 2021.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation after three people were found dead early Friday morning.

According to La Crosse County Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf, the bodies were found at the entrance gate to a quarry owned by Milestone Materials in the Town of Hamilton, WEAU-TV reported. Investigators are working on identifying the victims.

The sheriff’s office says all three of the victims are men, believed to be in their late 20s. One is believed to be white, and two appear to be Asian.

No names will be released until the victims are positively identified, and the next of kin are notified. Wolf says autopsies are scheduled for Saturday morning in Rochester, Minnesota.

It’s believed that all three have connections to or have resided in the La Crosse area. It is unknown what the relationship is between the victims. More information is expected to be released Saturday afternoon.

Two employees heading to work at the quarry, which is also known as Romstag Quarry, called 911 at 4:57 a.m. CT to report the bodies.

The crime occurred “in the hours of darkness” before the bodies were found this morning, Wolf said Friday afternoon. No suspects are in custody.

Wolf said the crime appears to be targeted, and that the public, in general, is not in danger.

“For whatever reason, it occurred at this location for a specific reason,” Wolf said. “I don’t think there’s any concern for residents or our communities.”

Wolf didn’t release any other details of the crime scene, other than describing it as “complicated” due in part to the hot temperatures Friday afternoon.

Also investigating are the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the La Crosse District Attorney’s Office, and the La Crosse Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with any additional information should call La Crosse County Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit a tip online, or contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number, 608-785-9629.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical system developing east of Florida
Tropical disturbance to bring more storms to Florida
Sharks are being found in canals in Longboat Key.
Longboat Key residents finding sharks in canal behind their homes
Ronnie Oneal sentenced to life with no parole
Life in prison is sentence for Florida man in double killing
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Pedestrian killed after vehicle crash on U.S. 41 in Bradenton
Welcome to the world, Luca!
ABC7 Anchor Rebecca Vargas gives birth to healthy baby boy!

Latest News

Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women's...
Sarasota’s Emma Weyant wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
6:00am News
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Sunday July 25, 2021
Prosecutors say Andrew Taake, of Texas, used the online dating app Bumble while at the U.S....
Dating app match turns in Jan. 6 rioter accused of whipping police
Modrick Slate
A few Isolated thunderstorms - Good Morning Suncoast Sunday Weather
Joshua Harmon, 8, was reported missing in 1988. His body was later found in a wooded area near...
After 3 decades, Georgia sex offender charged with killing 8-year-old boy