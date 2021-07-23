Michael McClelland, Sarasota Orchestra Violist and Orchestra Committee Member, dies at 62

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Orchestra announced that violist Michael McClelland died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, July 17, at the age of 62.

McClelland was a familiar face to patrons and joined the orchestra’s viola section in 2004 . He was an accomplished musician and recently served as Orchestra Committee Chair. His fellow artists say he was known for his wit, compassion, intelligence and impact on the classical music community locally, nationally and internationally.

Joseph McKenna, President & CEO of Sarasota Orchestra said, “The unexpected passing of Michael McClelland has been a shock to the whole Orchestra family of musicians, staff, board, education faculty and patrons. Michael was a superb musician, a great leader and a first-rate friend and colleague to all of us. We are profoundly saddened by his loss.”

Prior to joining Sarasota Orchestra, McClelland held appointments as an assistant professor of music at the University of Illinois and as a faculty artist of the Harid Conservatory. Other career highlights include engagements with the York Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Opera, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Champaign-Urbana Symphony, Sinfonia da Camera, and the Florida Philharmonic.

“Michael blessed us with his many gifts,” said McKenna. “His contributions to Sarasota Orchestra over the last 17 years are immeasurable, and he will be deeply missed.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.