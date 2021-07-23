Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Florida animal rescue organization seeking donations for medical care of abandoned elderly dog

A reward is also being offered by an anonymous donor
Petal will need multiple medical treatments after she
Petal will need multiple medical treatments after she(Poodle and Pooch Rescue)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT
WARNING. THE DETAILS IN THIS STORY ARE DISTURBING. BUT YOU CAN HELP!

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida is seeking donations to help aide in the medical care of an elderly dog found abandoned with her mouth taped shut.

The animal, who they have named Petal, was transported to a hospital in Orlando after she was found with her mouth taped shut and her legs taped together.

The organization is based in Central Florida but they are putting out a call to help with Petal’s medical expenses.

She was was severely dehydrated, malnourished, emaciated, and anemic. Petal was covered with fleas. She also had cataracts in both eyes.

She is receiving care and safely being administered food, water and medication. An anonymous donor is also offering a $2,500 reward toward the arrest and prosecution of whoever is responsible for Petal’s neglect and abuse. Information can be sent to JusticeforPetal@gmail.com.

If you would like to donate to the organization, click here.

