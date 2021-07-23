Advertise With Us
ABC7 Anchor Rebecca Vargas gives birth to healthy baby boy!

Welcome to the world, Luca!
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The ABC7 family has grown by one! If you noticed that Rebecca was absent from broadcasting yesterday, she had a good reason.

Thursday, July 22, ABC7 anchor Rebecca Vargas and her husband Curt welcomed Luca Phillip Bradley to the world. Mother, father, and baby are all fine and over the moon. We could not be happier for them.

Please join us in congratulating the happy family!

