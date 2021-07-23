Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

5 people rescued after currents carried them away at Lido Beach

Seven swimmers were nearly swept out into the Gulf. Thankfully they were all rescued!
Seven swimmers were nearly swept out into the Gulf. Thankfully they were all rescued!(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Five people are expected to be okay after being rescued from currents after they went swimming in the waters of Lido Beach.

There were five individuals in the water, including three juveniles. Currents began carrying them away, but they were quickly brought to shore by lifeguards on jet skis and SCFD. They were checked out by medical crews.

The people involved were from Lehigh Acres along with some visitors from North Carolina.

Tyler Olivencia, one of the victims, said he was grateful for the rescuers and described the experience as very scary.

“The wave currents had taken us out further and further from the beach. We were yelling for help,” Tyler explained to ABC7.

Four patients were treated on scene. One individual was transported.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical system developing east of Florida
Tropical disturbance to bring more storms to Florida
Sharks are being found in canals in Longboat Key.
Longboat Key residents finding sharks in canal behind their homes
Ronnie Oneal sentenced to life with no parole
Life in prison is sentence for Florida man in double killing
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Pedestrian killed after vehicle crash on U.S. 41 in Bradenton
Artificial reefs installed under the dock of Nokomis waterfront restaurant in battle against red tide

Latest News

Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women's...
Sarasota’s Emma Weyant wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
6:00am News
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Sunday July 25, 2021
Modrick Slate
A few Isolated thunderstorms - Good Morning Suncoast Sunday Weather
Cortez Music
Music On The Porch Celebrates Cortez’s Musical Heritage
Illardi Watch Party
Supporters gather at Payne Park for Jake Ilardi’s Olympic watch party