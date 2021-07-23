5 people rescued after currents carried them away at Lido Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Five people are expected to be okay after being rescued from currents after they went swimming in the waters of Lido Beach.

There were five individuals in the water, including three juveniles. Currents began carrying them away, but they were quickly brought to shore by lifeguards on jet skis and SCFD. They were checked out by medical crews.

The people involved were from Lehigh Acres along with some visitors from North Carolina.

Tyler Olivencia, one of the victims, said he was grateful for the rescuers and described the experience as very scary.

“The wave currents had taken us out further and further from the beach. We were yelling for help,” Tyler explained to ABC7.

Four patients were treated on scene. One individual was transported.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.