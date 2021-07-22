Two charged with murder in July 17 shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men have been charged with murder in connection with a July 17 shooting in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Deputies arrested Larry Johnson Jr., 30, and Benjamin Johnson Jr., 30, after an investigation of the incident that happened at a home in the 5800 block of Third Street East, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a call about shots being fired during an altercation. When they arrived on the scene, shooting victim Andre J. Cummings, 47, had already been taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he later died from a single gunshot wound to his side.

Larry Johnson and Benjamin Johnson were at the residence when an argument broke out and multiple shots were fired, the sheriff’s office said, adding the motive appears to be robbery.

After developing probable cause to obtain arrest warrants, the two men were taken into custody Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office said.

