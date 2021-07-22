Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Two charged with murder in July 17 shooting in Bradenton

Larry Johnson and Benjamin Johnson
Larry Johnson and Benjamin Johnson(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men have been charged with murder in connection with a July 17 shooting in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Deputies arrested Larry Johnson Jr., 30, and Benjamin Johnson Jr., 30, after an investigation of the incident that happened at a home in the 5800 block of Third Street East, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a call about shots being fired during an altercation. When they arrived on the scene, shooting victim Andre J. Cummings, 47, had already been taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he later died from a single gunshot wound to his side.

Larry Johnson and Benjamin Johnson were at the residence when an argument broke out and multiple shots were fired, the sheriff’s office said, adding the motive appears to be robbery.

After developing probable cause to obtain arrest warrants, the two men were taken into custody Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Florida woman skinny dips in strangers pool, refuses to leave the water
Phillip Stutzman was taken into custody on Thursday, June 20 and charged with three counts of...
Sarasota County man sentenced to prison time for practicing medicine without a license
Leo Fink
Threat proves costly for alleged Palmetto panhandler
Bradenton CPA pleads guilty to defrauding clients
Three people died in a home in the 900 block of Guadeloupe West Avenue in Venice.
Man shoots wife and stepson, then himself in Venice, police believe

Latest News

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0030.JPG
Community Day School pushing forward with new campus, set to open this fall
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Thursday July 22
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Thursday July 22
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday July 22
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday July 22
‘Right to pray’ amendment proposed by Florida group