Tropical system may pop-up near Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a while since Elsa paid a little visit to the Suncoast and now we are watching another area of concern for the possibility of development over the weekend. An old frontal boundary has been hanging out over the SE U.S. for the past couple of days and it looks like we could see a little spin-up move off the coast of NE Florida this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is now upping the chances to 30% for development by Sunday. Right now it doesn’t look like it would have much of an impact on our overall weather but could inject a little more moisture into our area over the weekend and through Monday. Upper level steering currents will be weak and conditions will be somewhat favorable for this thing to turn into a tropical cyclone off the coast of NE Florida.

Watching an area coming out of the SE (wwsb)

Typically systems that develop in this region usually take off to the NE and into the Atlantic away from Florida as they usually get picked up by troughs or a frontal system. Not all that concerned with this right now for our area. Just keeping an eye on it.

This same trough has brought us the south to southwest wind lately which has kept most of the storms inland pushing away from the beaches.

We will see only a 20% chance for a coastal shower or two on Thursday morning and then only a 30% chance for a late day storm inland. Some slightly drier air will be slipping into the mid levels of the atmosphere. It will be hot! Highs are expected to be in the low 90′s with a feels like temperature in the low 100′s by Thursday afternoon. Winds out of the SW then W at 5-10 mph.

Friday we will see a slight increase in our rain chances as some tropical moisture moves in at all levels. The rain chance near the coast will be generally late moving early afternoon. Inland areas will have a 40% chance for scattered late day storms. With the winds still out of the west most of these storms will be heading toward the east coast of Florida. Once again the heat index will be oppressive.

We will see more storms over the weekend as some tropical moisture gets drawn in around the area of low pressure expected to develop off the coast of Jacksonville. Rain chance increases to 60% for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day with highs in the low 90′s once again.

For boaters on Thursday look for winds out of the SW then changing to the W at 5 to 10 knots and seas running 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.

