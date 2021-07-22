The Suncoast stays dry with hot and humid weather today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure and dry air at mid atmospheric levels will lead to a mostly dry and humid afternoon. The combination of heat and humidity will push the “feels like” temperatures to near 105 in some areas. If you are engaged in strenuous outdoor activity this afternoon, remember to stay as hydrated and cool as possible.

The dry and hot weather will continue tomorrow before weekend changes occur. A trough of low pressure will sink into north Florida and push higher moisture air into the Suncoast. High pressure will adjust to drive our winds out of the west and favor morning showers near the coast and inland afternoon showers. With higher moisture content we can expect greater rain coverage but not a wash-out anywhere.

The National Hurricane Center will continue to watch an area off the east Florida coast for possible tropical development. Currently, the chance for development is 30% over five days.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.