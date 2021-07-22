CCSO: Missing juvenile found

UPDATE: The missing juvenile has been found safe, per Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officials. We have removed the individual’s photo.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Earlier on Thursday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing/runaway juvenile.

According to officials, Paris Daniels left her home on July 8 to stay with a friend in Sarasota. Paris was originally last seen near 4th Street in Sarasota.

Daniels has now been found safe.

