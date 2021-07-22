Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashley Moody has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement on Twitter, she said she received the vaccine earlier this year and is only experiencing mild symptoms.
She also said her family is in good health.
Moody is currently self-quarantining and is encouraging Floridians to “be vigilant about their health.”
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.