Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashley Moody has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Twitter, she said she received the vaccine earlier this year and is only experiencing mild symptoms.

She also said her family is in good health.

Moody is currently self-quarantining and is encouraging Floridians to “be vigilant about their health.”

