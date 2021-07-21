Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Threat proves costly for alleged Palmetto panhandler

Leo Fink
Leo Fink(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A 79-year-old man being arrested in Palmetto Wednesday for allegedly panhandling got himself into more hot water, police say, when he threatened to blow up the police station.

Leo Fink was seen by police in the 800 block of 10th Street West, holding a sign facing motorists reading “GOD BLESS YOU! VIETNAM VET NEEDS HELP!”

An officer saw Fink walk into the roadway and accept money from a car waiting at a stop light, an arrest report said.

That’s illegal in Palmetto -- an ordinance forbids pedestrians from any physical interaction between a pedestrian and someone in a vehicle that’s not legally parked.

The report noted that Fink has been arrested before for panhandling, and had told officers he only engaged in panhandling for “weed” money.

While being arrested Tuesday, Fink yelled at officers, saying he was going to blow up the police department. In addition to panhandling, Fink was charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Florida woman skinny dips in strangers pool, refuses to leave the water
Three people died in a home in the 900 block of Guadeloupe West Avenue in Venice.
Man shoots wife and stepson, then himself in Venice, police believe
Crews respond to fire in downtown Sarasota
A man is in serious condition after getting bitten by an alligator while biking at a Florida...
Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack
Pedestrian injured in crash in Sarasota

Latest News

Modrick Discovering the Suncoast
Discovering the Suncoast - Who was John Ringling?
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Discovering the Suncoast
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Discovering the Suncoast
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday July 21
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday July 21
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday July 21
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday July 21