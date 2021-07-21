Sheriff: Charlotte County deputy arrested for alleged aggravated stalking

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the North Port Police Department announced the arrest of Charlotte County deputy David Motz.

Motz is being charged with aggravated stalking of a young woman with whom he had a previous relationship with. In her complaint, she alleged that Motz had been threatening, harassing, and pursuing her for a while.

Deputy Motz was booked into the Charlotte County Jail Tuesday morning.

In Sherriff Bill Pummel’s statement, he expressed that “It is a sad day as another law enforcement officer has tarnished our badge and has broken that sacred trust we work so hard to build. We are tasked with enforcing the laws and protecting our communities. This does not put us above it.”

Motz will be held without bond until his first appearance before a judge tomorrow.

