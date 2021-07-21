Advertise With Us
Police seeking fishing gear thieves in Venice

Police are looking for these two people(Venice Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police are asking the public for help in identifying two individuals responsible for recent thefts of fishing equipment from various locations. They appear to be teenagers. One is wearing a red long-sleeve Florida State University shirt and white Crocs.

If you know who these individuals may be you can contact Detective Kuchar at 941-486-2444, and refer to case 21-1055. Also, you may call in anonymously to 941-366-TIPS.

