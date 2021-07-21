Mainly inland storms again Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There hasn’t been many storms near the coast lately and that pattern will continue on Wednesday with only a 30% chance for a morning coastal shower or two. With a south to southwest wind we can expect those showers to move inland and get stronger as the afternoon wears on. It will be hot and muggy with lows only in the upper 70′s to low 80′s and highs in the upper 80′s with “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90′s to low 100′s.

Rain chances staying low for coastal locations (wwsb)

This will go on again Thursday with some slightly drier air moving in overhead. The rain chance again only 30% inland and 20% closer to the coast. Friday the rain chances go up a little to 40% but once again most of that will be east of I-75.

By Saturday things start to break back to our normal pattern with mainly afternoon and evening storms. These storms will be moving in all different directions due to the light steering winds. With some additional moisture moving back into the weather picture expect a little more coverage both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances over the weekend are at 50%.

For boaters expect light winds out of the south to southwest at 5 knots and seas less than 2 feet with smooth conditions on the waters.

Nothing brewing in the tropics for right now.

