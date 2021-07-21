Advertise With Us
Hot and humid days for the Suncoast with rain returning this weekend

John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large area of high pressure sprawling across the Suncoast will help lower our rain chances today and bring a flow of warm and humid air up from the south. Drier air and a strong sea breeze will limit cooling afternoon storms to the inland and east coasts. Humidity will remain high with the “feels like” temps cracking 100.

Dry conditions will remain for the next couple of days until rain chances go up by the weekend. At that time a cool front will stall out over north Florida and nudge our high-pressure ridge to the south. This will firmly establish our southwest wind flow into the next work week.

With this flow pattern, the majority of the showers will favor the east coast. However, the high-pressure center moving south of us will help to destabilize our atmosphere and moisture will return, which will further promote showers.

Some of the Sarrahan dust, which is keeping our tropical outlook storm-free for the next five days, may arrive early next week. The dust can often lead to dramatic sunrises and sunsets.

