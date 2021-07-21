Garbage collection running behind in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Garbage collection is running behind in Manatee County due to unexpected employee illnesses.

All garbage is still being collected, the county said in a post on Facebook.

If garbage is not collected by 7 p.m., the county tells residents to bring it in and put it back out before 6 a.m. the next morning.

All collections should be completed by Saturday evening.

