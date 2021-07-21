Advertise With Us
Garbage collection running behind in Manatee County

Photo of trash cans overflowing in Colorado Springs 6/17/21.
Photo of trash cans overflowing in Colorado Springs 6/17/21.(KKTV/Spencer Wilson)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Garbage collection is running behind in Manatee County due to unexpected employee illnesses.

All garbage is still being collected, the county said in a post on Facebook.

If garbage is not collected by 7 p.m., the county tells residents to bring it in and put it back out before 6 a.m. the next morning.

All collections should be completed by Saturday evening.

Garbage collections are running behind due to unexpected employee illnesses. All garbage is still being collected. If...

Posted by Manatee County, Florida Government on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

