Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida authorities arrest 30 in cockfighting investigation

Cockfighting ring generic (CNN)
Cockfighting ring generic (CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Thirty people were arrested as part of the bust of a north Florida cockfighting ring, the state Department of Agriculture reported Tuesday.

Investigators serving a search warrant in Lafayette County last week found a crowd gathered watching roosters fighting to their death, the department said.

Investigators found three dead birds and seized another 41 that were brought to the location to fight each other. Investigators also seized firearms, a large amount of cash and illegal substances, the department said.

All arrested are facing third degree felonies for attending animal fights. Some also face other charges ranging from a felon in possession of a firearm to possessing equipment to be used in animal fights.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Florida woman skinny dips in strangers pool, refuses to leave the water
Three people died in a home in the 900 block of Guadeloupe West Avenue in Venice.
Man shoots wife and stepson, then himself in Venice, police believe
Crews respond to fire in downtown Sarasota
A man is in serious condition after getting bitten by an alligator while biking at a Florida...
Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack
COVID cases on the rise on the Suncoast.
Sarasota County sees rise in COVID cases, health officials urging more residents to get vaccinated

Latest News

Florida keys officials ready for 2-day lobster mini season
Bradenton CPA pleads guilty to defrauding clients
Sheriff: Charlotte County deputy arrested for alleged aggravated stalking
School resource officer removed for posting students’ photos on personal social media