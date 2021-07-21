Davenport man dead after deputy-involved shooting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deputy-involved shooting turned deadly.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, the shooting occurred Tuesday evening in unincorporated Davenport. A press release stated that deputies were called to a domestic incident at County Road 547 North. The 911 caller reported that Gilberto Martinez-Nava and his ex-wife had been arguing and he began to choke her. Family members got the woman away from him but he became increasingly hostile and irrational, and armed himself with a knife, officials say.

When the deputy arrived, Sheriff Judd says that Martinez-Nava charged toward the deputy. The information says that the deputy warned the suspect but that the man did not heed the warning.

“Fearing for his own life and safety, the deputy was forced to shoot at Martinez-Nava, causing him to fall to the ground, still holding the knife,” reads a statement from the department.

The deputy radioed that shots had been fired and life-saving measures were performed until Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. Martinez-Nava was transported to a local hospital, where he passed away about an hour later.

The investigation shows that the deputy fired four shots; there were three gunshot wounds to Martinez-Nava’s torso, and one to his arm. Several suicide notes were found in Martinez-Nava’s clothes.

“The deputy didn’t choose to shoot Mr. Martinez-Nava…Mr. Martinez-Nava chose to make the deputy shoot him. Our deputy arrived to keep the family safe, which is ultimately what happened…just not the way we wanted.” Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Sheriff Judd identified the deputy as Deputy Sheriff Gregory Streeter. He has been a patrol deputy at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office since June of 2019. Streeter is on administrative leave per protocol.

Standard protocol for all deputy-involved shootings will include four independent investigations: PCSO Homicide Unit will conduct a death investigation, Administrative Investigations will conduct an administrative inquiry, the State Attorney’s Office will conduct a separate investigation, and the 10th District Medical Examiner office will conduct an investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.