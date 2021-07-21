Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Crews tackling mosquito problem in Sarasota County

Crews taking on mosquitoes in Sarasota County.
Crews taking on mosquitoes in Sarasota County.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mosquitoes continue to be an issue, especially around this time of year. Sarasota County’s Mosquito Management Services has an operation that focuses on tackling this problem. Experts say this is the worst it’s been in years.

“As far as July goes, this is a lot more of an active season for mosquitoes than we’ve had in previous years,” said Wade Brennan, Manager for Sarasota County Mosquito Management.

Excessive rain the last few weeks has been the big problem. Sarasota County’s service request board is full. County officials say crews are addressing these requests every day. They are spraying from the air or the ground when necessary. Some of the time residents can empty standing water in their yards to do their part. There are also experts making sure these mosquitoes aren’t spreading any diseases.

“We’re doing constant surveillance, we have traps that are out in Sarasota County, they are running five days a week,” said Brennan. “We have sentinel chickens that are placed for our disease surveillance, we are also collecting mosquito pools.”

One Sarasota resident says it’s been a challenging couple of weeks because of all these mosquitoes.

“We definitely have noticed an increase in the infestation of mosquitoes, they seem to be out more often and they seem to be a little more vicious,” said Jesse Lazarus. “They’re biting a little more and they are hurting a little bit more when they bite.”

In Sarasota County, they also have Florida’s largest mosquitofish hatchery. These are fish that eat mosquitoes to help control the population. Mosquito experts say they are doing what they can to improve the situation.

“This is just continuing and we’re just working through it trying to manage the mosquito population as best as we can,” said Brennan.

People are encouraged to take precautions against mosquitoes. You should wear long, loose-fitting clothes, wear repellent and try to avoid activities at dusk and dawn.

Any mosquito questions or concerns in Sarasota County you can call 941-861-5000, in Manatee County call 941-981-3895.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Florida woman skinny dips in strangers pool, refuses to leave the water
Three people died in a home in the 900 block of Guadeloupe West Avenue in Venice.
Man shoots wife and stepson, then himself in Venice, police believe
Pedestrian injured in crash in Sarasota
Firefighters were called to a gas leak Monday morning in Port Charlotte.
Gas leak forces evacuation of Port Charlotte restaurant
"Help wanted" sign at The Vierling
Job fair looking to hire hundreds in Sarasota Tuesday

Latest News

Rain chances staying low for coastal locations
Mainly inland storms again Wednesday
mozzies
Crews tackling mosquito problem - 6pm Report
venice
Double murder suicide in Venice
ABC7 News at 6pm - July 20, 2021