Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bradenton CPA pleads guilty to defrauding clients

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton CPA and insurance agent has pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud elderly victims of more than $6 million in an investment scheme.

Kenneth Murry Rossman, 63, filed the plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Tampa, of changes of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, and aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of a false income tax return. He faces a maximum penalty of eight years in federal prison.

Rossman allegedly conspired with Phillip Roy Wasserman, a former lawyer and insurance agent, in convincing elderly investors to put their money into Wasserman’s new insurance venture, “FastLife.” Victims often were persuaded to liquidate traditional investments, such as annuities, and/or to borrow funds against existing life insurance policies to generate cash to invest in the venture.

Investors were not told about surrender fees and other costs associated with the liquidations, and Rossman prepared income tax returns for the investors that hid negative personal tax consequences from both the investors and the Internal Revenue Service.

Wasserman allegedly paid Rossman a percentage for his role in the conspiracy. Prosecutors say Wasserman spent a significant amount of the victim-investors’ money to finance a lavish lifestyle that included luxury residences, high-end vehicles, jet skis, jewelry, personal celebrity entertainment, gambling, retail shopping, home improvements, personal insurance, and many other expenses for his personal benefit and the benefit of family members.

In November 2020, Wasserman was charged in a superseding indictment with filing false income tax returns, tax evasion, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, and substantive counts of wire fraud and mail fraud. His case is currently set for trial in December.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Florida woman skinny dips in strangers pool, refuses to leave the water
Three people died in a home in the 900 block of Guadeloupe West Avenue in Venice.
Man shoots wife and stepson, then himself in Venice, police believe
Crews respond to fire in downtown Sarasota
A man is in serious condition after getting bitten by an alligator while biking at a Florida...
Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack
COVID cases on the rise on the Suncoast.
Sarasota County sees rise in COVID cases, health officials urging more residents to get vaccinated

Latest News

Sheriff: Charlotte County deputy arrested for alleged aggravated stalking
School resource officer removed for posting students’ photos on personal social media
Tampa airport officials telling more passengers to mask up
Leo Fink
Threat proves costly for alleged Palmetto panhandler