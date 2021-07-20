Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Help wanted" sign at The Vierling
Job fair looking to hire hundreds in Sarasota Tuesday
Pedestrian injured in crash in Sarasota
Firefighters were called to a gas leak Monday morning in Port Charlotte.
Gas leak forces evacuation of Port Charlotte restaurant
Video: Vern Buchanan Interview May 29, 2018
Fully-vaccinated Florida Rep. Buchanan tests positive for Covid-19
Police tape.
Victim gets shot, then hit by truck during argument in Punta Gorda

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
LIVE: White House hosts Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Walensky: Delta variant now 83% of samples
Found Urn
Urn found in woman’s yard returned to family
Michael Whyte (right) was convicted of murdering Army soldier Darlene Krashoc (left), 34 years...
Man sentenced to life in 1987 murder of soldier after DNA evidence linked him to woman’s death