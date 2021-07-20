Sheriff: Florida woman skinny dips in strangers pool, refuses to leave the water

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, in Port Charlotte, a resident retuned home to find a stranger naked in their pool.

When officials arrived, the suspect demanded they leave her alone and refused to identify herself, according to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. After several attempts to ask her to leave, the suspect finally exited the pool and got dressed. According to a probable cause affidavit, when a deputy tried to detain her, she resisted arrest.

Once at the Charlotte County Jail, they were able to identify her using jail book photos as Heather A. Kennedy.

She remains at the jail on the charges of trespass in a structure, or conveyance, and resisting officer without violence.

