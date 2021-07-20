Sarasota County experiencing rise in COVID cases, health officials urging more residents to get the vaccine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County health officials are urging people who haven’t gotten the vaccine to get it as soon as possible. COVID cases in the county are on the rise.

“So as we look at our numbers, about 95% of the new cases have not had the vaccine,” said Michael Drennon, with Disease Intervention Services for the Sarasota County Health Department. “So I think what that really tells us is that the vaccine works in preventing illness.”

Sarasota Memorial Hospital says they’ve seen a dramatic increase in COVID hospitalizations over the last few weeks.

“In about three weeks, we’ve gone from about three patients in the hospital to the current upper 30′s,” said Dr. Manuel Gordilla, a medical director with Sarasota Memorial Hospital. “Initially, we had one or two patients in the ICU, now we’re up to seven.”

People still have mixed feelings about the vaccine. One Sarasota resident who was vaccinated says it should still be left up to the person.

“I believe it’s a personal choice, if you want to get it, you get it,” said Jon Baugh. “If you don’t, don’t, it’s as simple as that. I don’t want any government interference on masks or the vaccine.”

Sarasota County health officials say only about 60% of residents in the county have been vaccinated. 65 or older have done much better, 90% in that age group has had the vaccine. As in the case of Congressman Vern Buchanan, his positive COVID test result shows that there are times where the vaccine is not 100% effective. Experts say the COVID vaccine even helps in the fight against new variants.

“A little surprised that we’re starting to see an increase, but as the disease changes we have new variants, it’s not a surprise from that standpoint,” said Drennon.

Vaccines are available at the local health departments and also at many of the local pharmacies.

