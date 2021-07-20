Advertise With Us
Oh poop! Truck dumps manure on I-95 in Florida

Florida Highway Patrol shared this photo after a manure truck overturned.
Florida Highway Patrol shared this photo after a manure truck overturned.(WWSB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — It’s a smelly situation in central Florida after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a dump truck left cow manure over a portion of Interstate 95.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the crash happened Tuesday in the northbound lanes near mile marker 198. Traffic was diverted until the manure was cleaned up.

No one was injured in the crash, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

No additional details were released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

