Mostly inland storms

John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Light winds out of the south will again today allow for the sea breeze to start early and move far inland. There is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere and showers are likely to form, producing heavy rain. But that activity will be well inland. Closer to the coast rainfall will be on the light side and occur earlier in the day. We remain in that in-between zone, with not really an east wind pattern and not really a west wind pattern. Additionally, drier air is about to move in and reduce the chance for rain mid-week.

The weekend forecast is still a bit tricky. Supporting higher rain chances will be a trough of low pressure swinging across the state starting Saturday. However, working against the rain-producing properties of the trough, some rain-killing Saharan dust is forecast to arrive in the southern parts of the state. At this time it seems a slight bump up in rain chances seems likely, however, confidence will increase as we get closer to the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

