Crews respond to fire in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are responding to a large fire in downtown Sarasota on 11th St. and Cocoanut Ave. Sarasota County Fire officials say that the flames are under control now.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke could seen several blocks from the scene. No injuries or transports have been reported.

Please avoid the area if possible.

