Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

BREAKING: Florida issues alert for 2 missing children

Missing children alert 7_20
Missing children alert 7_20(FDLE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a missing child alert for 14-year-old Emily Gonzalez and 12-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez.

The kids were last seen in the area of the 2216 block of US-231 in Cottondale, Florida, and they may be traveling in a 2016, red Ford 300 series with tag #HXWM58.

FDLE advises to not approach the situation if you have a visual, but to call 911 with any info you might have.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Florida woman skinny dips in strangers pool, refuses to leave the water
Three people died in a home in the 900 block of Guadeloupe West Avenue in Venice.
Man shoots wife and stepson, then himself in Venice, police believe
Pedestrian injured in crash in Sarasota
Firefighters were called to a gas leak Monday morning in Port Charlotte.
Gas leak forces evacuation of Port Charlotte restaurant
"Help wanted" sign at The Vierling
Job fair looking to hire hundreds in Sarasota Tuesday

Latest News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers presented President Joe Biden with a custom jersey during Tuesday's...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl victory at White House
Charter school decisions reversed after state pressure
Florida Highway Patrol shared this photo after a manure truck overturned.
Oh poop! Truck dumps manure on I-95 in Florida
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’