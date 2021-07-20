BREAKING: Florida issues alert for 2 missing children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a missing child alert for 14-year-old Emily Gonzalez and 12-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez.

The kids were last seen in the area of the 2216 block of US-231 in Cottondale, Florida, and they may be traveling in a 2016, red Ford 300 series with tag #HXWM58.

FDLE advises to not approach the situation if you have a visual, but to call 911 with any info you might have.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Emily Gonzalez and 12-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez. The children were last seen in Cottondale and may be traveling in a 2016, red Ford 300 series with tag# HXQM58. Call 911 with info. pic.twitter.com/5X7OCaCgpV — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 20, 2021

