Where’s Wade? Exploring Sarasota Jungle Gardens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are endless things to do on the Suncoast, and Sarasota Jungle Gardens is right there at the top of the list.

With endless animals, plants and waterworks to see, the gardens are an immersive experience that get you face-to-face with your favorites. From holding alligators to feeding flamingos, there’s a little something for everyone.

“The way his face lights up when he gets here and he sees the animals… he just gets so excited and as apparent that’s all you can really ask for,” said David Hodges while talking about his son Nathan’s experience.

Animals from around the world call the gardens home – lemurs, snakes and a parade of parrots, to name a few.

“We really enjoy the jungle walk through the birds and the trees and everything, seeing all the wildlife,” said Jon Moyer.

General Manager Fabio Morrissey says it’s not just the animals that make Sarasota Jungle Gardens special, though. He says the zookeepers always have something interesting and entertaining to share.

“Hang out with the keepers, talk to the keeps, they’re always introducing you to something new.”

The gardens also host a number of shows and events, with new exhibits and more furry friends always around the corner.

If you’d like more information on Sarasota Jungle Gardens hours and operations, head to https://sarasotajunglegardens.com/

