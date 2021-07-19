Victim gets shot, then hit by truck during argument in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - An argument Sunday night between two men in Cape Coral ended in Punta Gorda, with one of the men being shot twice and hit by a truck, police said.

Charlotte County deputies responded to the area of Espanol and East Twin Lakes Drive in Punta Gorda around 7:14 p.m. Once on scene, deputies found the victim with two apparent gunshot wounds to his leg.

The dispute began over the victim being accused by John Esquirre, 55, of allegedly stealing $1,200 and being in possession of a company vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Once face-to-face, Esquirre allegedly suspect threatened the victim with a large knife prior to retrieving a firearm from within his vehicle, and discharging the weapons several times, striking the victim twice in the leg.

The victim, who has invoked his rights under Marsy’s Law and will not be identified, attempted to leave the area on foot. Witnesses told deputies the victim was hit multiple times by Esquirre in a silver truck.

Both parties were transported to a local hospital. The victim was treated for injuries sustained during the altercation and the suspect is being treated for unrelated issues.

Esquirre is facing charges of aggravated battery, with a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.