University of South Florida president announces retirement

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - University of South Florida’s President Steven C. Currall announced Monday, after a two-year tenure, that he will retire from the USF presidency, effective Aug. 2.

“For the entire USF community, the past two years have been a challenging and intense journey. In the face of challenges, you have shown tremendous resiliency and the power of our community. As a result, we have achieved many significant milestones,” Currall said in a message to faculty, staff, students and alumni.

These milestones included the school entering the top 50 public universities on U.S. News and World Report’s rankings for the first time, and successfully consolidating all three campuses into a single-accredited university.

“The intensity of the past two years has put a strain on my health and my family. Therefore, after thoughtful reflection, I have decided to retire from the USF presidency to ensure that I preserve my health, as well as to spend more time with my wife, Cheyenne, and my 91-year-old father.”

He intends to return to USF’s Muma College of Business as a tenured full professor and continue his research and teaching in the field of organizational psychology.

The Board of Trustees announced that USF Provost and Executive Vice President Ralph Wilcox will serve as acting president before they vote on an interim president. Details on the search process for a new president will be announced soon.

