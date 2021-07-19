Traffic crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian has occurred on Orange Avenue in Sarasota. The pedestrian has serious injuries and has been taken to the hospital.

The intersection of 29th Street and Orange Avenue is currently closed. The Sarasota Police Department asks drivers to find an alternate route and keep an eye out for Officers working.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨We’re investigating a traffic crash involving a vehicle & pedestrian. The pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Orange Avenue is closed at the intersection of 29th Street. Please find an alternate route & watch for Officers working. pic.twitter.com/R3w1iQVcY5 — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 19, 2021

