Traffic crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in Sarasota

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian has occurred on Orange Avenue in Sarasota. The pedestrian has serious injuries and has been taken to the hospital.

The intersection of 29th Street and Orange Avenue is currently closed. The Sarasota Police Department asks drivers to find an alternate route and keep an eye out for Officers working.

