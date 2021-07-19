Slight changes in the weather to start work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure which has been east of Florida will slide southward as a low pressure system moves into the deep South. This will cause the winds to shift from the SE to the S and then SW late Monday through Wednesday. This subtle shift in wind will mean there will be a chance for some coastal storms overnight and through the late morning. Those scattered storms will have a tendency to shift inland during the late afternoon and then move toward the east coast later in the day.

Timing of storms change a bit (wwsb)

We will see generally partly cloudy skies on Monday with a 40% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The high on Monday will reach 90 degrees. It will feel like 98 to 101 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will once again see a chance for a few coastal showers and isolated thunderstorms moving east toward the mainland around sunrise. These scattered showers and storms will move east throughout the late morning and early afternoon eventually shifting well east of I-75 by the mid afternoon. There is a 40% chance for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday with a high around 90.

Thursday and Friday the trough over the SE U.S. will fade away and high pressure will build in over the top of us. This along with some slightly drier air will bring our rain chances down to 30% for those scattered storms. The high on both days will be in the low 90′s and lows in the mid to upper 70′s.

By the weekend we should see a transition back to the typical pattern with storms developing inland and moving back toward the coast by late afternoon and early evening.

Large patches of African dust expected over next several days (wwsb)

The tropics remain quiet for now as there is a lot of Saharan dust from Africa set to move across the Atlantic through the Caribbean this week. This dust is due to the monsoons over Africa kicking up large amounts of the fine sand from the Sahara desert which is transported upward and suspended in air and then carried all the way across the Atlantic. This dust tends to limit tropical development.

Boaters look for winds out of the south turning to the southwest throughout the day at 5-10 knots and seas running 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.

