Main focus of storms inland later in the day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure is slowly moving southward and will set up just to the south of the Suncoast by Wednesday. This has shut down our normal afternoon and evening thunderstorm pattern today. An area of low pressure and cold front has moved into the SE U.S. which as pushed the high pressure system over SW Florida and then even farther to our south on Tuesday.

For Tuesday we will see lows well above average in the upper 70′s to low 80′s to start the day. Highs will warm into the upper 80′s near the beaches and low 90′s well inland. The “feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90′s to low 100′s from about noon to 4 p.m.

A.M. Showers possible near beaches (WWSB)

The rain chance is on Tuesday is at 30% along the coast from 10-2 p.m. and then the rain chance jumps up to 40% for inland areas east of I-75.

Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday as winds will predominantly be out of the S/SW at 5-10 mph with a 40% chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with the heaviest rain occurring well inland.

On Thursday and Friday we will see our rain chances go down just a little as some slightly drier air moves in over the upper levels of the atmosphere. Looks like we will still be under the influence of the SW wind so expect the main thrust of storms inland east of I-75 but there will be a few west of the interstate mainly in the morning.

By this weekend we should begin to get back to our more typical pattern with storms developing inland and working west bringing late day storms to the coast during the late afternoon and early evening. The rain chance is 50% for Saturday and Sunday.

The tropics are quiet with plenty of Saharan dust moving through the Atlantic and Caribbean.

For boaters not much wind for your sails as high pressure is pretty much right over the top of us. Winds will be out of the S to SW at 5-10 kts. with seas less than 2 feet and a light chop on the waters.

