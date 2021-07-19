Advertise With Us
Job fair looking to hire hundreds in Sarasota Tuesday

"Help wanted" sign at The Vierling
"Help wanted" sign at The Vierling(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Companies looking to fill more than 200 jobs will be interviewing applicants at a job fair in Sarasota on Tuesday, July 20.

The Sarasota JobLink job fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Hampton Suites Conference Center, 975 University Parkway.

Available jobs are in fields including customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, customer service, warehouse, and education.

Participating employers include:

  • Achieva Credit Union
  • Mister Sparky
  • Piedmont Airlines
  • Allied Universal
  • Amazon
  • Bankers Life
  • Brookdale Senior Living
  • Comfort Keepers
  • Chris Craft
  • Envera
  • Floor and Decor
  • G4S
  • Gulf Business Systems
  • Heart of the House
  • HH Staffing
  • Massey Services
  • New Horizons
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Suntuity
  • Superior Fence and Rail
  • UF Resources

Parking and admission to the job fair are free. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event in advance, at floridajoblink.com.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place for the event. Attendees are asked not to shake hands with company representatives.

For more information, visit 813-892-5502 or e-mail info@FloridaJobLink.com.

