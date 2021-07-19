Gas leak forces evacuation of Port Charlotte restaurant

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte restaurant was evacuated this morning after a gas leak was discovered.

The Charlotte County Fire Department responded to a call at about 8 a.m., to The Grill restaurant on Tamiami Trial when someone reported the smell of gas. Responding crews also reported a strong smell of gas from the parking lot.

The area was cleared; power and gas were shut off to the building. Once the gas was off, the fumes dissipated with the help of fans.

TECO Gas was called in to test the restaurant’s natural gas system. No injuries or damage was reported.

