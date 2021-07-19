Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Gas leak forces evacuation of Port Charlotte restaurant

Firefighters were called to a gas leak Monday morning in Port Charlotte.
Firefighters were called to a gas leak Monday morning in Port Charlotte.(Charlotte County Fire Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte restaurant was evacuated this morning after a gas leak was discovered.

The Charlotte County Fire Department responded to a call at about 8 a.m., to The Grill restaurant on Tamiami Trial when someone reported the smell of gas. Responding crews also reported a strong smell of gas from the parking lot.

The area was cleared; power and gas were shut off to the building. Once the gas was off, the fumes dissipated with the help of fans.

TECO Gas was called in to test the restaurant’s natural gas system. No injuries or damage was reported.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
Newtown Shooting Victims
The families of shooting victims hold remembrance celebration while looking for answers
Sarasota Police car-vehicle crash investigation.
Police: Pedestrian in critical condition after crash
WWSB Generic Stock 6
UPDATE: One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Myakka City
Dead fish from red tide washed up along a St. Petersburg's waterfront park, on Thursday, July...
Protesters seek help dealing with fish-killing red tide

Latest News

University of South Florida president announces retirement
The Olympic Games are happening in Tokyo despite a surge in coronavirus cases.
American gymnastics alternate tests positive at Olympics
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Monday July 19th
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Monday July 19th
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Monday July 19th
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Monday July 19th