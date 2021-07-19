Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Fully-vaccinated Florida Rep. Buchanan tests positive for Covid-19

By Alana Austin
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan (R) announced Monday that he tested positive for Covid-19. According to the Representative’s office, he has been fully vaccinated since earlier this year.

Buchanan’s spokeswoman says has “very mild flu-like symptoms” and is quarantining at home, according to CDC guidance.

“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible. In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19,” said Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) in a statement.

Last week, Texas Democrats fled to the nation’s capital and met with Vice President Kamala Harris and Congressional leaders to block the GOP’s efforts to restrict state voting laws. Since then, five of the Lone Star state lawmakers contracted the virus. All had been fully vaccinated but announced they only experienced minor symptoms or no symptoms of Covid-19.

