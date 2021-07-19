Fourplex in Holmes Beach voluntarily evacuated over structural concerns

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A vacation rental fourplex in Holmes Beach has been voluntarily evacuated over structural concerns, ABC7 has confirmed.

Neal Schwartz, the city’s building official, tells ABC7 they received a call Friday from an air conditioning technician doing service work at the building at 3400 Sixth Avenue when they heard a popping noise.

Schwartz says inspectors with the city went over the building immediately and identified spalling concrete in some areas of the building. He says the property management company was already on site when they arrived and called the owners of all four units. Schwartz said all four units are owned by different people and rented out for vacationers.

He says at the time of the voluntary evacuation, there was a family who was about to check out and another family was expecting to arrive. He says two more guests were expected to arrive this week to stay at the property until next Saturday. The building now has notices up deeming it unsafe.

Schwartz said with in light of the recent Surfside condo collapse, they didn’t want to take any chances. According to Schwartz, a structural engineer will be hired by the owners to investigate further and decide on how to move forward with potential repairs.

ABC7 has asked the Code Compliance office in Holmes Beach for more information.

Notices at the Fountain Head condo were put up Friday after concerns about the building's structural integrity. (WWSB-TV)

