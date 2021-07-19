Advertise With Us
The afternoon storms arrive a bit earlier in the day on the Suncoast

John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A pattern shift will build in today which will impact the timing of our summertime thunderstorms. Our winds will be shifting from the southeast to the south today and eventually to the southwest this week. With the development of the south wind today, our sea breeze will be able to start a bit earlier in the day, without our east wind pushing against it. As you may know, our sea breeze is the trigger for our summertime thunderstorms. Earlier sea breeze, earlier thunderstorms. And, lacking the east wind, the sea breeze will push far inland taking the storms with it.

This pattern will build and by the end of the week, we will see a southwest to westerly wind flow. Also, Sarahhan dust will be approaching by the weekend. That could lead to some dramatic sunsets.

