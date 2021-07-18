More afternoon thunderstorms!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rainy season summertime continues this weekend with scattered afternoon storms popping up, and this pattern continues for the coming week. Saturday storms brought 0.43″ at SRQ Airport, 1.47″ in Nokomis, 1.20″ in Venice and 0.11″ in Lakewood Ranch. Sunday storms will be hit-and-miss, so keep an eye to the sky and your ABC7 mobile Weather App handy on your smartphone to track the storms. Our weather pattern with afternoon storms holding at a 50% chance continues into Wednesday, then the storms could be minimal by the end of the week.

The tropics remain quiet for us - No tropical storms developing right now, and the tropics look quiet for at least the next 5 days.

