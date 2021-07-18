Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

More afternoon thunderstorms!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rainy season summertime continues this weekend with scattered afternoon storms popping up, and this pattern continues for the coming week. Saturday storms brought 0.43″ at SRQ Airport, 1.47″ in Nokomis, 1.20″ in Venice and 0.11″ in Lakewood Ranch. Sunday storms will be hit-and-miss, so keep an eye to the sky and your ABC7 mobile Weather App handy on your smartphone to track the storms. Our weather pattern with afternoon storms holding at a 50% chance continues into Wednesday, then the storms could be minimal by the end of the week.

The tropics remain quiet for us - No tropical storms developing right now, and the tropics look quiet for at least the next 5 days.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 6
UPDATE: One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Myakka City
Sarasota Police car-vehicle crash investigation.
Police: Pedestrian in critical condition after crash
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
Four people died in a crash on I-75 Thursday night, police said.
Four die while trying to change tire on I-75 in Sarasota, police say
Cynthia Lee Jones and Jason Hollada
Second arrest made in Englewood burglary

Latest News

Dead fish from red tide washed up along a St. Petersburg's waterfront park, on Thursday, July...
Protesters seek help dealing with fish-killing red tide
Corona Virus
Covid Cases Rise
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
Mote Marine
Red Tide