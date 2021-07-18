Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

Deputies responded to the 5800 block of 3rd Street East after receiving a report about shots being fired during an altercation.

When they arrived on the scene, the victim had already been taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are now working on establishing a suspect and a motive for the homicide. No other details have been made available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

