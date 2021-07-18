The families of two shooting victims hold a remembrance celebration; Both families still remain hopeful for answers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Family and friends of two men, who were shot and killed last year, gathered at Newtown Estates Park in Sarasota on Saturday to remember their lives.

On July 16, 2020, Zachery Yancy and Reggie Wilson, Jr., who were friends since they were toddlers, were on their way home from the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, when an unidentified shooter in a Jeep opened fire to their car. Both Yancy and Wilson were hit and died at the scene. The shooter has not been caught to this day.

“Both families have been having a very hard time and we would like justice for both Reginald and Zachery from the help from the community,” said Wilson’s mother, Melissa Thomas.

She hopes the community will help with any new information.

“Hopefully someone would see us hear our cry maybe give us some new information,” said Thomas.

After catching up with both families, they said both boys were loving and didn’t deserve this. They believe this is a case of wrong place - wrong time.

“Now that he’s gone and my mom is gone and he was my only sibling from my mom,” said Yancy’s sister, Lakisha Cannon. “I am just heartbroken and wonder why someone would do that.”

Thomas said seeing all the people come out to the celebration of her son’s life makes her feel good, even with this year being a bit tough.

“It makes me feel good knowing my son was loved and that the right person would see a shirt and bring us some information,” said Thomas.

Both families are hoping for new information and said all they can do is remain strong, but the thought of why them still lingers.

“They were both great people so I don’t know why someone would do that to them,” said Cannon.

