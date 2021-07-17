Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police investigating pedestrian-vehicle crash on Fruitville Road

Sarasota Police car-vehicle crash investigation.
Sarasota Police car-vehicle crash investigation.(Smart Traffic)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Traffic Unit is currently investigating a vehicle and pedestrian crash on Fruitville Road near Tuttle Avenue.

It happened around 11:55 p.m., Friday night.

The east bound lanes on Fruitville Road are currently shut down from Briggs Court to Tuttle Avenue. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

