Sarasota Police investigating pedestrian-vehicle crash on Fruitville Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Traffic Unit is currently investigating a vehicle and pedestrian crash on Fruitville Road near Tuttle Avenue.

It happened around 11:55 p.m., Friday night.

The east bound lanes on Fruitville Road are currently shut down from Briggs Court to Tuttle Avenue. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

🚨🚨 Traffic Alert🚨🚨 Our Traffic Unit is currently investigating a traffic crash that occurred between a vehicle and pedestrian. East bound traffic on Fruitville Road is currently shut down from Briggs to Tuttle. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/32lBgoZtcn — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 17, 2021

