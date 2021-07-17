Sarasota Police investigating pedestrian-vehicle crash on Fruitville Road
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Traffic Unit is currently investigating a vehicle and pedestrian crash on Fruitville Road near Tuttle Avenue.
It happened around 11:55 p.m., Friday night.
The east bound lanes on Fruitville Road are currently shut down from Briggs Court to Tuttle Avenue. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
