Red tide concerning boaters along the Suncoast

By Rick Adams
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Going around on the intracoastal in Sarasota with one local boater, it‘s apparent there is red tide in the water. It’s more of a smell than a fish kill.

The boat journey going from South Siesta Key to New Pass. The smell started to get a lot stronger around the Big Pass area and near New Pass. Fish kill was spotted in different parts of the intracoastal but in small amounts. There is also discoloration of the water in some parts of Sarasota Bay.

Boater Art Conforti says he’s keeping his fingers crossed that the Suncoast doesn’t see a repeat of 2018.

“I’ve been boating a lot, I like to look forward to weekends and days out on the water,” said Conforti. “When you know that red tide is around, that’s not really an option. It’s not pleasant to go through a sea of white and that’s what it was in 2017 and 2018, it wasn’t pleasant.”

Conforti went on to say that when he was in the Tampa-St. Pete area earlier this week, the red tide and fish kill was really bad.

A lot more information on red tide can be found here https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/.

