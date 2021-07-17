Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

One year anniversary of teen struck by lightning on Siesta Key; officials speak on lightning safety

Jacob Brewer
Jacob Brewer(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) -One year ago, a 14-year-old boy from Texas was struck by lightning on Siesta Key Beach while on vacation with his family.

Jacob Brewer was on vacation with his family in July of 2020 when he was struck by lightning.

Brewer survived but suffered severe neurological damage. The Brewers who lived in Texas, crowdsourced to raise funds for his treatment in Tampa until he was able to return home. The family is returning to Florida to seek treatment at Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital in Jacksonville after seeing over 27 different doctors.

“Here we are cross country here in Jacksonville away from his home so that he can recover,” said Brewer.

Family members tell ABC7 that Jacob will be seeking treatment using the hospital’s ‘Exoskeleton’ Hybrid Assistive Limb system, which helps stimulate muscles and send signals to the brain to help the body learn to move again.

“He’s such a brave kid and he never complains its incredible everything that he’s been through,” said Jacob’s mother Barbara Brewer.

Sarasota County Deputy Mark Eve helped with reviving the teen after not having a pulse after being struck, said seeing Jacob doing well after the incident is one of his proudest moments.

“I am very proud of what I was able to accomplish that day, even though my part was just a small part,” said Eve.

Sarasota County Lifeguard Captain Roy Routh said it is imperative to keep watch of your surroundings when at the beach.

“When it comes when the flags change please head the lifeguard warnings and when you go to shelter go somewhere with walls,” said Routh.

Brewer said going forward to prevent this from happening to anyone else using your phone can come in handy.

“I highly suggest that you download the lightning app it can detect lightning within 10 miles,” said Brewer. “So if you’re going to the beach have that on your phone.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people died in a crash on I-75 Thursday night, police said.
Four die while trying to change tire on I-75 in Sarasota, police say
Shots fired incident
Sarasota Police investigating shooting incident at Pioneer Park
You can run, but you can't hide.
Gator closes North Port road for a while
A man has died following a crash in Bradenton.
73-year-old Bradenton man dies after getting hit by a vehicle while riding his bike
Cynthia Lee Jones and Jason Hollada
Second arrest made in Englewood burglary

Latest News

Red tide concerning Suncoast boaters.
Red tide concerning boaters along the Suncoast
Weekend looking hot and steamy
More afternoon storms for the weekend
Researchers create a slurry that may possible kill harmful, toxic red tide causing algae
Mote testing new method to kill red tide algae across the Suncoast
Florida virus hospitalizations again rising after a decline