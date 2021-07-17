More afternoon thunderstorms!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rainy season summertime continues this weekend with scattered afternoon storms popping up, and this pattern continues for the coming week. Friday storms brought 0.43″ at SRQ Airport, 0.64″ in Bradenton and 0.32″ in Venice. Weekend storms will be hit-and-miss, so keep an eye to the sky and your ABC7 mobile Weather App handy on your smartphone to track the storms. Friday’s Red Tide reports came in with moderate to high levels of red tide reported on our Suncoast beaches, so use caution at the beach, especially if you have respiratory issues.

The good news - No tropical storms developing right now, and the tropics look quiet for at least the next 5 days.

