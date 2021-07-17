Advertise With Us
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating fatal crash in Myakka City

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are currently investigating a fatal crash in Myakka City that took place early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on SR 64, near Verna Bethany Road just before 4:30 a.m.

The east and westbound lanes are currently shut down, as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are urged to find an alternative route.

We’re working on getting the full details on the crash. Stick with ABC7 for the latest updates.

