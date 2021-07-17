Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults injured in shooting in Washington, DC

A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C....
A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. Friday night.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said officers heard gunshots and when they arrived on the scene, a group of people directed them to individuals who had been shot.

Benedict said a child was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Three men and two women were shot, but their injuries are non-life threatening.

“There is too much gun violence still perpetuated in this city,” Benedict said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people died in a crash on I-75 Thursday night, police said.
Four die while trying to change tire on I-75 in Sarasota, police say
Shots fired incident
Sarasota Police investigating shooting incident at Pioneer Park
You can run, but you can't hide.
Gator closes North Port road for a while
A man has died following a crash in Bradenton.
73-year-old Bradenton man dies after getting hit by a vehicle while riding his bike
Cynthia Lee Jones and Jason Hollada
Second arrest made in Englewood burglary

Latest News

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes
surfside
Condo collapse update
cuba
Unprecedented protests in Cuba
jacob
Teen recovering after lightning strike